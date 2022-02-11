Here’s Where Celtics’ Championship Odds Sit After Wild Trade Deadline The Celtics' championship odds may stun you by Patrick McAvoy Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics had themselves a wild day Thursday.

Boston completed three deals before the NBA’s trade deadline passed. The Celtics acquired guard Derrick White and center Daniel Theis and unloaded Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, P.J. Dozier, Bol Bol, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando.

The Celtics are in a better position now than they were before the trade deadline and that doesn’t include the fact there still could be more moves on the way in the buyout market as the team opened up multiple roster spots.

After Thursday’s flurry of deals, the Celtics currently have +6,000 odds to win the 2022 NBA championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This means if you were to place a $100 wager and the Celtics came away with the championship this season you would walk away with a profit of $6,000.

Boston’s currently tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the 14th best odds of winning the title. This number may be slightly surprising.

The Celtics have played like one of the best teams in the league since Jan. 1, but didn’t look the part before the new year. Boston is 14-6 over the last 20 games and boast one of the league’s most ferocious defenses over that span.

Boston dealt with a plethora of injuries and COVID-19 cases early on, but now its healthy and really could make a deep run later on if its able to stay healthy. This might be the perfect time to grab those odds because they’ll likely change very soon.