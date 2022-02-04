Hornets' Gordon Hayward Available Friday by SportsGrid 22 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Charlotte Hornets PR official Twitter, forward Gordon Hayward will be available for tonight’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been upgraded to available and will make his return to the floor tonight vs CLE #AllFly https://t.co/SS41H1ghuG — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 4, 2022

Hayward returns from a six-game absence following a stint in the league’s health and safety protocols. The 31-year-old has not played since January 21 and could have his minutes limited upon his return (not yet confirmed). However, if cleared to play his usual workload, he would represent one of the better values in tonight’s DFS contests at a price of just $5,700 on FanDuel.

In 45 games this season, Hayward is posting averages of 17.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

His return represents a downgrade for Kelly Oubre, who has filled in nicely in Hayward’s absence – a run that includes performances of 37.6 and 54.5 FanDuel points respectively in his past two games. Priced at $6,100 on FanDuel, Oubre is a risky play even if Hayward’s minutes are indeed limited.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Hornets listed as six-point home favorites and -240 on the Moneyline.