Indiana Pacers Acquire Jalen Smith from Suns by SportsGrid

The youth movement in Indiana continues.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have acquired forward Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Torrey Craig.

The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Smith was selected tenth overall by the Suns in the 2020 NBA Draft following two years at the University of Maryland, which saw him earn first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Playing behind Deandre Ayton, the 21-year-old has seen limited action during his time in Phoenix but has shown tremendous upside when given the opportunity. Smith filled in for an injured Ayton earlier this season when he notched four double-digit scoring efforts and two double-doubles over a five-game stretch. He should earn more consistent minutes on a retooling Pacers squad that recently dealt Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

As for Craig, this will be his second go-round in Phoenix after appearing in 32 games for the team last season. The 31-year-old will likely see some minutes off the bench and provides head coach Monty Williams with another capable wing defender.

The Suns are in action tonight as they host the Milwaukee Bucks – a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Phoenix as a 3.5-point favorite and -154 on the Moneyline.