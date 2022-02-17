Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines to go over 149.5 in Big Ten Battle: Buy, Buy, Buy

Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

All NCAA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes News and Notes

Iowa has won three in a row and is coming off a 98-75 win over Nebraska. The over is 6-1-1 in the Hawkeyes’ past eight games following a win against the spread. The over is also 14-3-1 over the past 18 Iowa games after they’ve scored more than 90 points in their previous outing.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens says, “Iowa, out of 358 Division I basketball teams, has the second-highest over percentage in the entire country – 74 percent of Iowa’s games this year have hit an over, that’s 17 total overs in total.”

We’re recommending betting the game goes over the 149.5 total when Michigan and Iowa face-off.

All NCAA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

