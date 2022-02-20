Islanders Goaltender Semyon Varlamov Returns to Team But Remains in COVID-19 Protocol by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to the New York Post, New York Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov has returned to Long Island but remains in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Varlamov was forced to spend six days north of the border following a positive COVID-19 test prior to puck drop in the club’s February 12 matchup with the Calgary Flames.

The 33-year-old could still clear protocols ahead of New York’s game against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon, leaving his availability for that contest up in the air.

When healthy, Varlamov has primarily served as a backup to number one goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Varlamov has appeared in 15 games (13 starts) for the Isles this season, compiling a record of 3-9-1 to go along with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Meanwhile, Sorokin has posted a mark of 15-11-5 with a 2.46 GAA, a .921 SV%, and four shutouts.

New York sits sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 42 points.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Islanders at -1.5 on the spread and -280 on the Moneyline.