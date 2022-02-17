Ja Morant Will Start Wednesday Against Trail Blazers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Rob Fischer reports Ja Morant will start Wednesday in a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

Wednesday Nite 🏀 @memgrizz vs. @trailblazers

Grizzlies Starters:

Ja Morant 🥷

Desmond Bane 🚂

Ziaire Williams 💤

Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄

Steven Adams 🥝

NOW- GrizzliesLive

7pm- Tip

On @GrizzOnBally 📺 #GoGrizz 🐻 pic.twitter.com/dX9Mz5r6MI — Rob Fischer (@thefishnation) February 17, 2022

Morant will start on the second leg of a back-to-back, last playing in a 125-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12 when he logged 34 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Morant is a dominant playmaker for the Grizzlies, averaging 33 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game, starting in 45 games this year. He also leads the Grizzlies rotation, posting a 33% usage rate.

Priced at $9,500 on FanDuel, Morant’s return to the starting rotation should equate to Tyus Jones returning to a role as a bench player. Starting for Morant in Tuesday’s 121-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Jones, played 32 minutes, scoring 27 points, one rebound, and nine assists.

The Grizzlies are a 13.5-point home favorite against the Portland Trail Blazers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 230-point total.