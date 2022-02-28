Jae Crowder Throws Away Suns' Chances vs. Jazz by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, the Phoenix Suns knew they would have to compete without their floor general, Chris Paul, due to a broken thumb. But they probably didn’t think they’d be throwing games away. Literally.

Down three with 4.5 seconds to go, the Suns turned the ball upcourt against the Utah Jazz. Cameron Johnson was double-teamed on the wing and fed the ball back to a trailing Jae Crowder. With space on his side, Crowder elected to turn and throw the ball to Devin Booker. In doing so, he sent the ball six rows deep, thus ending the Suns’ chances of tying the game late.

Mike Conley made one of two free throws on the ensuing foul, and Booker missed a three at the buzzer, sealing the Suns’ fate and failing to cover as +3 underdogs.

The Suns have a few days to lick their wounds and are back in action on March 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.