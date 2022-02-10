Jazz Acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker In Three-Team Trade by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz acquired guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker as part of a three-team trade.

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

Plenty of moving parts in this deal as the Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, and Portland Trail Blazers are the teams involved. Along with Alexander-Walker, the Jazz will also receive Spurs forward Juancho Hernangomez as part of the trade. The Spurs will receive guard Trail Blazers guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick in the deal, while the Trail Blazers will walk away with Utah’s forwards Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes.

It’s a plethora of pieces, but no regular league starters have been moved in the deal as the Jazz are the only team who gets any impactful piece in the trade. Alexander-Walker, the headliner, has averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists in 50 games this season. The Jazz will receive some essential depth in their backcourt upon his arrival.

