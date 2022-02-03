Jazz Jordan Clarkson Ruled Out Against Nuggets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribue reports Jordan Clarkson will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

Jordan Clarkson is OUT with right knee soreness. Trent Forrest is AVAILABLE. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 3, 2022

Clarkson is dealing with a knee injury and appeared on the injury report earlier in the day. He last played in a 126-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 30, playing 33 minutes, scoring 17 points, two rebounds and five assists. Known as the Jazz’s sixth-man, Clarkson has played 50 games this year, averaging 26 minutes, 15 points, three rebounds and two assists per game, playing primarily off the bench.

Several Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside, all out for Wednesday’s matchup, expect Trent Forrest to see an uptick in production in place of Clarkson. Priced at $4,000 on FanDuel, Forrest has played 39 games this season, averaging 10 minutes, two points, two rebounds and one assist per game.

The Jazz are a 6.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Denver Nuggets in a matchup with a 217.5-point total.