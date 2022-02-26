John Tavares is questionable to play for the Maple Leafs on Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be without center John Tavares on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Lots of a game-time decisions for Leafs, including captain John Tavares



If JT plays, Keefe is planning to keep Kase with second line @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 26, 2022

Tavares is dealing with an illness that is not related to COVID-19. Due to flu-like symptoms, he missed practice Friday and is now questionable to play Saturday. It is also fair to wonder if Tavares will be anywhere near full strength or have the ability to finish the game should he still play Saturday.

The Maple Leafs have struggled of late as they have lost three of their last four games. The Leafs can score goals as they have some of the better talent in the National Hockey League, but defense and goaltending are once again likely to be their undoing. This week, life didn’t get any easier when Jake Muzzin had to be put on long-term injured reserve due to a head injury. The Leafs are also a team that could be on the lookout for a goaltender come the March 21 trade deadline, as starter Jack Campbell has seen his play deteriorate since the beginning of December.

The Leafs, with or without Tavares, will travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Saturday night.