Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill: UFC Fight Night 201 Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The main event features two highly ranked light heavyweights. Johnny Walker has struggled as of late, losing three of his past four fights. Jamahal Hill’s past two fights haven’t left the first round, whether he or his opponent are picking themselves up off the mat.

LHW – #10 Johnny Walker (18-6-0) vs. LHW – #12 Jamahal Hill (8-1-0, 1 NC)

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Venue: UFC Apex – Enterprise, Nevada



Broadcast Coverage: ESPN+

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Walker (+210) / Hill (-255)

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO (-410), Submission (+1700), Points (+340)

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-112) No (-112)

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill News, Analysis, and Picks

Johnny Walker comes into this fight the larger of the two fighters. He’ll have a two-inch height advantage and a three-inch reach advantage. Both of the fighters have a lot of power. Walker’s four UFC wins have all come by way of first-round knockout. Hill’s past four fights haven’t left the second round. Both of Hill’s past two UFC wins were by knockout, three if you count his no contest. Hill’s only loss in the UFC octagon came at the hands of Paul Craig.

Walker is a bit of a wild card. In the early part of his UFC run, he showed a lot of promise due to his athletic ability. However, Walker’s unpredictability has also been his downfall. Walker is a talented fighter that needs more discipline to move forward in the UFC. Meanwhile, Hill is still in that “shows potential” phase. Hill has pure stopping power but needs to establish a better takedown defense.

Expect both of these fighters to come forward, and this fight to not last very long. Hill should pick apart a more wild Walker, but Walker has that potential to land something unexpected.

There is very little chance that this fight hits the ground and almost zero chance it ends in a submission. Walker’s career reminds us of the phrase, “it’s better to burn out than fade away” because he’s all gas and no brake. Walker’s chin has also been suspect.

We think Walker will come out like a wild man, and Hill will wait to find his shots. Once Hill figures out Walker’s timing, we expect him to land a shot that puts Walker down.

Whoever wins this fight, we don’t see it going the distance. There is too much power between these two fighters, and we expect it to end in a knockout with Walker’s undisciplined style. He could land a weird flying knee, spinning back fist, some other odd strike, or he’ll get caught on the way in and have to be helped off the mat.

The Bets: Jamahal Hill by KO/TKO (-150), KO/TKO & Round 1 (+145), What round will the fight end? Round 1 (+130)



All UFC predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!