Knicks' Kemba Walker Shut Down for Rest of Season

Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the New York Knicks will sideline Kemba Walker for the remainder of the season.

ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s season. Story: https://t.co/P98Qf8uJB6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2022

The move allows Walker, who spent one season with the Knicks, to prepare for the 2022-23 NBA campaign with a likely departure from New York. Walker appeared in 37 games this season, averaging 26 minutes, 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game, last playing in a 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 16. He logged 20 minutes scored nine points and three assists.

Expect the Knicks to turn to Alec Burks to replace Walker in the starting rotation. Burks, an 11-year veteran, has started 21 games this season, averaging 27 minutes, 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game, also seeing an 18.7% usage rate and averaging 0.89 fantasy points per minute with Walker off the floor.

With a 25-34 record, the Knicks are 12th in the Eastern Conference, returning to action Friday to face the Miami Heat. New York sits at +1600 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.