Kristaps Porzingis won't play for the Washington Wizards on Saturday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Kristaps Porzingis won’t make his debut for the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kristaps Porzingis says he will not debut tonight. His physical is not official and he is still in play-it-safe mode with his right knee. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 12, 2022

Porzingis is nursing a knee injury that had cost him six games before the trade and will now cost him at least one after the trade. Porzingis is still waiting to pass a team physical before playing a game. For the Wizards. Thomas Bryant and Vernon Carey are expected to gain playing time in his absence. Porzingis averaged 19.2 PPG, 7.7 REB, 2 AST, and 1.7 BLK with the Mavericks.

The Wizards are 25-29 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are .5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks and 2.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets. The team is likely hoping that Porzingis will put them over the top and gain them entry into the playoffs.

The Wizards are 2.5 point underdogs (-108) and +126 on the money line Saturday night versus the Kings. The game has an over/under of 225, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.