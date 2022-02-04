Kyle Lowry Returns From Nine-Game Absence Against Spurs by SportsGrid 60 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After missing the past nine games due to a personal issue, Kyle Lowry returns against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. It’s a milestone contest for the Villanova alum as Lowry will be playing in his 1,000th career game.

Lowry remains a productive contributor for the Miami Heat in his 16th season. The veteran point guard is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists for the team with the second-best record in the East. The six-time All-Star is taking care of business on both ends of the court, with positive offensive and defensive advanced metrics.

Lowry’s return means that Gabe Vincent will be relegated to a bench role. Vincent has started the past nine games for the Heat, averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 assists per game.

The Heat have dropped three straight games heading into Thursday night’s inter-conference matchup. Nevertheless, the betting market has them installed as favorites against the Spurs. Miami is a -335 moneyline favorite and listed at -8.5 with the spread, per FanDuel Sportsbook.