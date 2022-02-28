Kyler Murray Wants a Long-Term Contract Extension from the Arizona Cardinals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kyler Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt released a lengthy statement concerning his client’s wish to sign long-term with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” the statement reads.

It seems as though the purpose of the open letter is to expedite contract negotiations and quell any potential public backlash. Assuming the Cardinals respond positively to the statement, we expect a large contract coming Murray’s way. Burkhardt pointed out that the team has improved each season that Murray has been its quarterback.



Murray finished the season with the eighth-most passing yards per game with 3,787 total passing yards, as well as 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also had the seventh-highest adjusted quarterback rating and the ninth-highest passer rating at 100.6.

The Cardinals finished second in the NFC West behind the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, who also knocked them out of the playoffs.

