Lakers, Clippers, Bucks Among Teams Interested in Goran Dragic

A disastrous start to the season wasn’t enough to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade at the deadline. However, they quickly noted that they would be active in the buy-out market after failing to add a much-needed piece to their roster.

The Lakers have shifted their focus to Goran Dragic, negotiating his buy-out from the San Antonio Spurs. As noted by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Chicago Bulls are among the other teams interested in the veteran point guard.

The Lakers are planning to join several rivals — including the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors – in aggressive pursuit of Dragic. More coming up now on NBA Countdown on ABC ahead of the Lakers-Warriors game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2022

The Toronto Raptors dealt Dragic and a protected first-round pick to the Spurs for Thaddeus Young. This season, Dragic has played in just five games, averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

Whichever team lands, Dragic will have a veteran presence off the bench, capable of playing starters minutes if needed.

The Lakers have fallen off the pace in the NBA Finals futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently sitting at +3000 to win it all. Signing Dragic is unlikely to impact their position on the betting board.