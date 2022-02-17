Lakers get a scare as Anthony Davis is injured vs. Jazz on Wednesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A year that already could be a lost season for the embattled Los Angeles Lakers may have taken another huge hit on Wednesday as Anthony Davis badly rolled his ankle against the Utah Jazz.

X-rays negative on Anthony Davis‘ injured right ankle. Davis has a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when team returns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2022

As Shams Charania reports, the good news is that the oft-injured superstar had a positive post-incident examination. X-rays on Davis’ right angle came back negative, which means the injury is likely a sprain and not a break.

The former Pelican came down and landed awkwardly on Rudy Gobert’s foot and was down in what looked to be a great deal of pain for a few minutes. Judging by the look of the play, the reaction of AD, the amount of time he stayed on the floor, and the fact he had to be helped off the court, it appears he could miss some time even though LA has the All-Star break to rest their big man.

LA won’t have much time to lick their wounds as they are one of a handful of teams to have one more game before the break.

