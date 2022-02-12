Lakers' LeBron James is questionable to play Saturday vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

LeBron James is questionable to play Saturday for the Los Angeles Lakers, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Melo is officially out tomorrow, and Russ is questionable. Full injury report: pic.twitter.com/0MO2RA5ONV — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 11, 2022

James has been dealing with knee soreness for a little over two weeks. That soreness cost him five games, but he has managed to play through the pain for the past three games. James is averaging almost 29 PPG over those three games, which is right in line with his season average.

Anthony Davis is considered probable to play for the Lakers on Saturday. Davis is dealing with a wrist injury. That ailment has not cost him any games as of yet.

The bottom line is that the Lakers need both stars to play and play well. They currently sit at 26-30 and are in ninth place in the Western Conference. They are +3000 to win the NBA championship this season. You can find the odds for the Lakers and all other NBA teams at the FanDuel Sportsbook.