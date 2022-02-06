LeBron James is a Game-Time Decision vs. Knicks, Carmelo Anthony Out by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

LeBron James’s availability remains up in the air ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers contest against the New York Knicks. King James is resolving knee soreness and will warm up with the team before deciding on playing status.

Although the Lakers were encouraged by the recent assessment on Carmelo Anthony’s hamstring, the veteran forward is out on Saturday.

Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a gametime decision for tonight. He added that Carmelo Anthony had an evaluation on his right hamstring that left the team “encouraged” but he will be out tonight. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2022

James is coming off back-to-back 33 points games, resulting in two above-average fantasy performances. The four-time MVP put up 55.2 and 65.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points over his past two outings against the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, respectively. He’s in a good spot to build off those recent efforts against a Knicks’ squad that has given up 120 or more points in two of their past three.

The Lakers’ struggles continue, as they’ve fallen three games below .500 on the season by dropping three of their past four.

The betting market likes their chances against the Knicks, installing LA as -210 moneyline favorites and -5 chalk against the spread, per FanDuel Sportsbook.