LeBron James Returns From Five-Game Absence Against Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers scraped by without LeBron James, going 1-4 over the past five games. However, they will be looking to get back on the winning track now that they have their leading scorer back. King James is in the starting lineup against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Another new starting five for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Lgl6d4Jl7b — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 6, 2022

A sore left knee has kept James out since January 25. The four-time NBA Champion tested his knee out in warm-ups and got the all-clear to return against the Knicks.

James is starting next to Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, and Stanley Johnson.

Avery Bradley was relegated to bench duties but is available if James needs a break. Bradley has started 40 games for the Lakers this season and averages 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Apparently, the betting market was already expecting King James to return on Saturday night, as the line remains unchanged on news of his return. The Lakers enter the contest as -5 favorites with the total set at 216, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.