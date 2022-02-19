LeBron James Says Last Year in the League Will be Spent With Bronny James by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If we’ve learned one thing this season, it’s LeBron James still has a lot of tread on his tires. King James is having a resurgent year, putting up his best per-game point total since 2009-10 when he was still in his first tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That dominance is also reflected in James’s advanced metrics, as he’s put up a 3.9 Value Over Replacement Player rating in 41 games, putting him on track to get within striking distance of his nine-year high.

Even though he’s arguably still at the pinnacle of his career, James offered insight into what his last season in the NBA would look like. King James noted that he wants to play one season with his son Bronny James before hanging it up.

There’s no telling how many seasons James has left in him, but signing with Bronny’s team will be the signal that the end is near.

In the short term, James’s focus is on All-Star festivities in Cleveland. Team LeBron is taking on Team Durant in Sunday’s All-Star Game. FanDuel Sportsbook has Team LeBron lined as -5.5 favorites, with the total set at 321.5.