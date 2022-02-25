Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Los Clippers Angeles kicked a three-game losing skid by winning three of their past four games, while the Los Angeles Lakers are still sputtering, dropping three of their past four games.

The Clippers are eighth in the Western Conference and looking to build on the momentum of their previous game, a 142-111 win over the Houston Rockets, where Marcus Morris Sr. put up a game-high 27 points. It looks like Kawhi Leonard will not play this season and the latest update from Paul George is he’s having an MRI on his elbow this Friday. Considering the Clippers are without their two biggest stars, they’re not doing half bad.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are ninth in the West and 3-7 over their past ten, coming off a 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz thanks to LeBron James who led the team in points, rebounds, and assists (33/8/6). James leads the Lakers in scoring, averaging 29.1 points, however they are still without Anthony Davis due to an ankle sprain.

The Lakers are 11th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 110.9, while the Clippers are 23rd with 106.9. Flipping the script, the Clipps are 11th in opponent scoring, allowing 107.7 points per game, while the Lakers are 26th with 112.4. The two teams are pretty close in point differential, with the Clippers at -0.8 and the Lakers at -1.4.

Against the spread, the Clipps are 30-31 and 16-14 on the road, while the Lakers are 26-32 and 13-18 at home. One trend to watch is the Clippers are 4-0 ATS over their past four games.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes the Clipps in this matchup. According to the model, the Clippers have a 60.50 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -153, and a 3.1 point expected margin of victory. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Clippers at +100 on the moneyline and +1.5 on the spread.

The model recommends the Clippers’ moneyline as a five-star wager and the spread as a four-and-a-half-star bet. However, it’s not too confident in a pick on the total, giving the under only a one-and-a-half-star rating.