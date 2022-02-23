Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes Betting Guide: Expect a Low-Scoring Game in the Desert by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kings -210 | Coyotes +172

Spread: Kings -1.5 (+122) | Coyotes +1.5 (-150)

Total: 5.5 Over -132 | Under +106

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes News, Analysis, and Picks

For the second time in less than a week, the Los Angeles Kings will take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Kings haven’t played any other team since they met on Saturday, while the Coyotes defeated the Dallas Stars, 3-1. LA has seen a recent surge in offense, but based on our analysis, we’re expecting a low-scoring game at the Gila River Arena.

Despite limited production metrics, the Kings have scored three or more goals in seven of their past nine games. Los Angeles has been limited to nine or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five in six of nine, resulting in 25 or fewer shots in five of those games. The decreased production has led to an unexpected increase in scoring, with the Kings posting above-average shooting percentages in seven of their last nine games. LA’s shooting percentage has been one of the worst in the league this season and we’re not expecting sustained scoring from them amid a downturn in their production metrics.

We also can’t discount the Kings’ defensive metrics. LA has limited their opponents to nine or fewer quality chances in five of their past six and 19 or fewer scoring chances in four of six. That’s going to make it hard for a Coyotes team that hasn’t attempted more than six high-danger or 17 total scoring chances in any of their past three games to get anything going offensively. Similar to the Kings, the Coyotes have overachieved offensively over their recent sample, recording above-average shooting percentages in four straight games. Arizona’s output is untenable and decreased scoring is anticipated.

Neither team is blessed with elite offensive talent and both teams are operating above sustainable levels offensively. We’re taking a stance on the plus-money under, expecting goals to be at a premium on Wednesday.

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.