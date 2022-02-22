Maple Leafs Acquire Goaltender Carter Hutton From Coyotes by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Toronto Maple Leafs Official Twitter, the team has acquired goaltender Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.

TRADE: We’ve acquired goaltender Carter Hutton from Arizona in exchange for future considerations. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/VwZmeKK96f — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 22, 2022

Hutton, who signed a one-year $750,000 deal with Arizona in the offseason, has been sidelined since October 25 with a lower-body injury. He was placed on waivers Sunday by the club before ultimately going unclaimed.

The 36-year-old has appeared in 234 NHL games, which includes stints with the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, and the Coyotes.

Hutton’s best season came in 2017-18 with the Blues, where he compiled a 17-7-3 record to go along with a 2.09 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage, and four shutouts in 32 appearances (26 starts).

He is expected to serve mainly as a depth option behind fellow Leafs’ goaltenders Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek.

Meanwhile, Toronto dropped Monday night’s matchup to the Montreal Canadiens and will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday evening.

