Maple Leafs Reveal NHL Heritage Classic Jerseys

The key to unlocking true hockey fandom is finding the joy in watching hockey outside. This is something that the NHL has embraced over the past decade, arranging outdoor games across the country at spectacular venues. And, on a few special occasions, the NHL goes to the freezing temperatures of Canada.

Those games are referred to as the NHL Heritage Classic, and there’s one scheduled between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton next month.

On Thursday, the Leafs revealed what their Heritage Classic jerseys would look like, and they didn’t disappoint.

Ok that’s a nice heritage classic jersey #leafs pic.twitter.com/nD9L9SLZwg — David Alter (@dalter) February 18, 2022

Toronto has embraced a classic, clean look, paying homage to the roots of their franchise — the Toronto Arenas. The “T” is a modern adaptation of the original font, and “Arenas” is centered around it, albeit somewhat less prominently than the original jerseys. The arm stripes, which were removed entirely, are also missing, giving the jersey a more streamlined feel.

