Marc-Andre Fleury will start Saturday for the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks will start Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is not a surprise as Fleury is the number one goaltender for the Hawks. That being said, he hasn’t played well of late. In his last six games, he is 2-4 with a 3.29 GAA and .899 save percentage. Saturday will mark the seventh straight start for Fleury. The Hawks don’t have many other options as backup Kevin Lankinen is currently on injured reserve with a hand injury.

How long Fleury remains a Hawk remains to be seen. Fleury is in the last year of his contract, and with the Blackhawks on the outside looking in as far as a playoff spot is concerned, it could make sense to trade him to a team in need of a goaltender before the trade deadline next month rather than lose him to free agency for nothing. Teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche could be in the market for an upgrade in goal.

