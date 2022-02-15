Mark Stone Placed on LTIR, Jack Eichel to Make Golden Knights Debut Wednesday by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The constant finagling of the flat NHL salary cap continued on Monday. The Vegas Golden Knights confirmed that Jack Eichel would make his season debut over three months after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres. On Wednesday night, the Knights will have Eichel in the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Eichel’s debut coincides with Mark Stone’s placement on the Long-Term Injured Reserve. Stone’s salary won’t count against the salary cap until he’s cleared to return, creating enough space to add Eichel’s salary without sending the Knights over the cap.

Jack Eichel will make his Vegas debut on Wednesday.



The Golden Knights also placed captain Mark Stone on LTIR (helping clear the way for Eichel’s contract to fit under salary cap) and don’t have an update on when Alec Martinez will return. https://t.co/yy80IIyWNb — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 14, 2022

Vegas will have to unload salary before simultaneously having Eichel and Stone in the lineup. According to Cap Friendly, the Knights have approximately $91,487,364 in salary, putting them nearly $10 million over the cap if every player were on the active roster.

