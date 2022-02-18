Mavs Missing Trio of Players vs. Pelicans by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Mavericks will be short on bench players when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The team’s PR Twitter account confirmed that Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke, and Frank Ntilikina would sit out Thursday’s contest with various ailments.

Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) and Frank Ntilikina (left ankle soreness) will all miss tonight's game in New Orleans. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 17, 2022

Bullock has made the most significant contributions of the trio, ranking fifth on the team in playing time and chipping in with an average of 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Ntilikina and Burke have been more modest contributors, averaging 4.3 and 5.7 points per game, respectively.

Before his injury, the Mavs had turned the starting small forward role over to Bullock. Josh Green started in place of Bullock last time out against the Miami Heat, putting up eight points, three rebounds, and three assists. We’re anticipating Green back in the starting lineup against the Pels.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mavericks listed as road favorites against the Pelicans, with the line currently set at Mavs -2.