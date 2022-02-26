Mavs' Reggie Bullock Available vs. Jazz
According to the Dallas Mavericks Official Public Relations Twitter account, Reggie Bullock is available for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz.
Bullock returns after missing the Mavs’ last two games heading into the All-Star break due to a hip problem.
The 30-year-old had been outstanding before his injury, scoring in double figures in eight of his past nine games while averaging 17.1 ppg and 4.9 boards over that span. Bullock will look to get back to his sharpshooting ways against a Jazz defense that ranks eighth in points allowed (106.9) and ninth in defensive efficiency. Playing well over 30 minutes a night and priced at just $3,900 on FanDuel, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is certainly worth a look as a salary-saving option in DFS contests this evening.
Meanwhile, the Mavs as a team have been on a tear, going 18-6 in their past 24 games, covering in 15 of those 18 wins.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Dallas at +6.5 on the spread and +210 on the moneyline.