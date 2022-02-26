Mavs' Reggie Bullock Available vs. Jazz

Bullock returns after missing the Mavs’ last two games heading into the All-Star break due to a hip problem.

The 30-year-old had been outstanding before his injury, scoring in double figures in eight of his past nine games while averaging 17.1 ppg and 4.9 boards over that span. Bullock will look to get back to his sharpshooting ways against a Jazz defense that ranks eighth in points allowed (106.9) and ninth in defensive efficiency. Playing well over 30 minutes a night and priced at just $3,900 on FanDuel, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is certainly worth a look as a salary-saving option in DFS contests this evening.