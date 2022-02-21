Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby victory by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New York Times Sports’ Joe Drape reports that Medina Spirit has been stripped of his 2021 Kentucky Derby title.

Medina Spirit becomes only the third @KentuckyDerby winner disqualified after finishing first in the race.https://t.co/cWC6GOxXzX — Joe Drape (@joedrape) February 21, 2022

Medina Spirit is just the third horse in the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby to be stripped of their win after finishing first in the race. The horse’s owner, Amr Zedan, will not receive the $1.8 million first-place prize. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will also have the win erased, which was a record seventh. Baffert was suspended and fined $7,500 after betamethasone was found in Medina Spirit’s system. Betamethasone is a corticosteroid that is injected into joints to reduce pain and swelling.

Baffert had horses win the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018, but he is now suspended from the Kentucky Derby for two years. Churchill Downs also refuses to reward qualifying points to any horses he trains. Baffert responded by threatening to sue Churchill Downs for violating his right to due process, but the complaint has not been filed.

Medina Spirit unexpectedly died in December.

Mandaloun is recognized as the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby.