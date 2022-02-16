Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Memphis Grizzlies PR Official Twitter, All-Star point guard Ja Morant is questionable for the team’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday with soreness in his left ankle.

Morant could be looking at a second-straight absence after missing last night’s contest with the New Orleans Pelicans – a 121-109 Memphis victory (the club’s sixth straight).

The 22-year-old is set to start in this weekend’s All-Star Game on the strength of impressive per-game averages of 26.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.9 rebounds. Morant’s performance has also helped guide the Grizz to a 41-18 record, good for third place in the loaded Western Conference.

Tyus Jones filled Morant’s spot in the starting lineup against the Pels and poured in a career-high 27 points to go along with nine assists. At just $3,800 on FanDuel, Jones would be an automatic plug and play in Wednesday DFS contests if he earns another spot-start.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,700 on FanDuel) and guard Desmond Bane ($6,300 on FanDuel) would also be in line for increased usage.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Grizzlies listed at -11.5 on the spread and -700 on the Moneyline this evening. Memphis’ NBA Championship odds currently stand at +3,000.