Michael Thomas is expected to remain with the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints aren’t expected to trade Michael Thomas this offseason, Jelani Scott of NFL.com reports. Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to several ankle injuries. During the offseason, there was a miscommunication about if and when Thomas should have surgery on his ankle. This delayed the procedure and cost him the first half of the season. The reaggravation of the injury cost him the remainder of the season.

The Saints had a better than expected 2021 regular season. They were in the playoff hunt right up until the final whistle of Week 18. However, not much else has gone right for them. The Saints still don’t know who will be the starting quarterback next season. Possible Hall of Fame coach Sean Payton retired, and star running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas last Sunday.

