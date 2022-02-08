Mike Smith Returns to the Crease Tuesday vs. Golden Knights by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2021-22 season hasn’t gone as smoothly as Edmonton Oilers’ goalie Mike Smith would have liked. Smith is approaching his 40th birthday and in the middle of his 16th NHL season but has played in only six games due to injuries.

The Oilers turn to Smith Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights after activating their veteran netminder from the injured reserve.

“I’m honestly focused on the first game.” — Mike Smith on getting back into the lineup. He says he’ll start tomorrow vs. VGK. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) February 7, 2022

Smith has struggled this season, stopping 89.8% of shots and allowing a 3.76 goals-against average. The Kingston-native’s advanced metrics have fallen off his stellar pace from last season, posting below-average even-strength and powerplay save percentages resulting in -2.4 goals saved above average.

Smith’s return to the crease couldn’t come at a better time for the Oilers. Edmonton had been relying on Mikko Koskinen as their primary goalie, but Koskinen entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols and will be unavailable for at least five days.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Oilers listed as -113 chalk against the Knights on Tuesday. It will be Smith’s first start since January 5.