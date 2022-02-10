Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information MIL (35-21) PHX(44-10) Date: 02/10/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds Moneyline (Open): Milwaukee Bucks (+129) vs Phoenix Suns (-159) Moneyline (Current): Milwaukee Bucks (+ 136 ) vs Phoenix Suns ( -162 ) Spread (Open): Milwaukee Bucks (+3.5) vs Phoenix Suns (-3.5) Spread (Current): Milwaukee Bucks (+ 3.5 ) vs Phoenix Suns ( -3.5 ) Game Total (Open): 232.5 Game Total (Current): 233.0 All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Odds to Win NBA Championship Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks (+ 600 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns (+ 500 ) Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: Milwaukee Bucks (55.55%) vs Phoenix Suns (44.45%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIL 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIL 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 5 Stars Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000! Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns News and Notes

This is the first meeting between the two teams since last year’s NBA Finals.

Milwaukee comes into tonight fresh off a 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers – a game in which Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points. The win was the Bucks’ fourth straight and eighth in their last ten games. Over that stretch, Mike Budenholzer’s squad has averaged 119.2 points per game, while the defense has allowed 112.5 PPG.

The Bucks have been underdogs 11 times this season, posting a mark of 3-8 against the number in those contests.

Meanwhile, the league-best Suns have reeled off three consecutive wins and are a remarkable 14-1 in their past 15 games. Phoenix sits fourth in both offensive and defensive efficiency while they’re tied with the Golden State Warriors for the league’s best net rating at 7.6.

Devin Booker has been on a tear of late, averaging 29.0 points in five February contests, while point guard Chris Paul has recorded double-doubles in four of his last five games.

Phoenix is 13-14 against the number as a home favorite this season – a 48.2 cover percentage.

On the injury front, Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen is dealing with a left hip contusion but is likely to play.

Despite the Bucks’ struggles as an underdog, we still see plenty of value in Giannis and company this evening. Milwaukee is playing its best basketball of the season and we can’t forget the four consecutive victories they managed over the Suns to capture last season’s Larry O’Brien Trophy. With our model’s expected margin of 1.6, the Bucks being given points on the road makes them a solid five-star play on the spread. Our model’s fair money line of -125 when compared to the current +132 also makes Milwaukee a strong play on an outright basis. As for the game’s total, our model has five stars on the under based on our projected total of 225.4.