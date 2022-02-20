Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers Betting Guide: Can Connor McDavid and Company Make it 6 in a Row? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Wild -111 | Oilers -108

Spread: Wild -1.5 (+225) | Oilers +1.5 (-290)

Total: 6.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers News, Analysis, and Picks

A coaching change has made all the difference for the Edmonton Oilers, as they look to take their sixth straight win under Jay Woodcroft. They are taking on a Minnesota Wild team that has lost two in a row and three of their past five. Early action has shifted the line away from the Oilers, but our analysis supports the home team is worth backing tonight.

Edmonton’s recent success is also reflected in its advanced metrics. The Oilers have out-possessed and out-chanced four of their five opponents at five-on-five under Woodcroft, equaling or out-chancing each team in shots. That excellence is reflected on both ends of the ice, as the Oilers have attempted 11 or more quality opportunities in three of their past five games, limiting their opponents to eight or fewer such chances in four of their past five. Altogether, the Oilers are skating with a 58.4 percent expected goals-for rating under their new head coach, above their season-long percentage of 51.8 percent.

The Wild are coming off one of their worst performances of the year, getting outplayed by a wide margin against the Florida Panthers. That could be a sign of things to come for a Minnesota team failing to generate any meaningful offense. The Wild have been limited to nine or fewer quality chances in six of their past seven, with a rolling average of 6.9. The more concerning trend is they’ve been out-chanced by all but one of their opponents over that span, posting a 44 percent high-danger chances-for rating.

Minnesota’s lackluster metrics won’t hold up against an Oilers team trending upwards. Since opening, the price has come down on the Oilers, and now is the time to buy. We like the Oilers to get things done on home ice.

The Picks: Oilers -108

