Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets Betting Guide: Home Underdogs are Worth the Investment

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Wild -156 | Jets +130

Spread: Wild -1.5 (+164) | Jets +1.5 (-205)

Total: 6.5 Over -106 | Under -114

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

On Wednesday night, the Winnipeg Jets host the Minnesota Wild for the second time in just over a week. The Jets claimed victory in that contest, handing Minnesota their only loss over nine outings. We’re anticipating more defeats to follow for the Wild, as they’ve outperformed their road metrics over their previous 17 games. That coincides with the progression we’re expecting from Winnipeg as their outcomes start to catch up with their lofty metrics.

The Jets have put together some outstanding performances over their recent stretch, posting above-average expected goals-for ratings in three of their past four. Cumulatively, they’ve established a 53.6 percent rating over the four-game sample, but they’ve posted game scores above 60 percent in each of their past two. Winnipeg is driving the pace of the game, getting out-possessed just once over that span while tidying up their defensive zone coverage. Opponents have been limited to nine or fewer high-danger opportunities and 23 or fewer scoring chances in three of their Jets’ past four games.

When these teams met last week, Minnesota attempted just five high-danger among 23 scoring chances. That prolonged their poor road play, dating back to the middle of November. Over that 17 game stretch, the Wild managed an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0 percent in just four contests. Despite getting outplayed in nearly every game, Minnesota has put together a 9-6-2 road record. In doing so, they’ve elevated their PDO to an unsustainable 1.022 on the road, third-highest in the league, and set themselves up for regression.

Winnipeg is undeserving of their home underdog moneyline. The Jets have been competitive over their recent sample, and they should start to earn a few more wins. Conversely, the Wild have a lot more wins than they deserve as visitors and will be entering a correction phase in their schedule. The Jets get the W on home ice, but it might take overtime to get it.

The Picks: Jets +130, Tie +340

