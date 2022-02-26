MLS Odds: Revolution Open 2022 Season Among Title Favorites The Revs intend to use last season as a springboard to success by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 54 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Judging from the latest MLS odds, the New England Revolution have a target in their sight and another one their back.

The Revs will open the 2022 Major League Soccer season as one of the favorites to win the MLS Cup Final at the end of the campaign. DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Revs’ MLS Cup odds at +800, putting them behind just Los Angeles FC (+650), defending champion New York City FC (+700) and the Seattle Sounders (+750) among the MLS betting favorites.

The Revolution stormed to the 2021 Supporters Shield title after racking up an MLS-record points total in the regular season. However, that success didn’t carry into the postseason, as their adventure in the MLS Cup Playoffs ended on a heartbreaking loss to NYCFC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

New England is determined to use last season as a springboard to its first MLS Cup triumph in 2022. The arrivals of veteran stars Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Lletget, Omar Gonzalez and others might provide the fuel required to propel the Revolution summit.

Oddsmakers seem to believe such an outcome isn’t out of the question.

The Revolution visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday in their season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.