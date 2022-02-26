MLS Odds: Revolution’s Carles Gil Among Favorites To Repeat As MVP Gil will be at the heart of the Revolution's MLS Cup pursuit by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The MLS odds agree with the eye conclusion of the eye test: the New England Revolution have a star in their midst in Carles Gil.

As the 2022 Major League Soccer season kicks off Saturday, DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Revolution playmaker’s odds of winning this year’s MLS MVP award at +800, according to FOX Sports’ Joe Tansey. Gil’s MVP lines tie him with Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez as the second-favorite to win MLS’ most-prestigious individual honor. Only Los Angeles FC striker Christian Arango (+750) has better MLS MVP odds than Gil and Hernandez.

With the race shaping up to be tight, Gil, 29, might benefit from his status as reigning MLS MVP. He led MLS in assists with 18 and captained the Revolution to a record-setting regular season, which netted the first Supporters Shield title in club history.

The Revs, who open their season Saturday with a matchup against the Portland Timbers, are determined to win their first MLS Cup, and oddsmakers have pegged them as one of the betting favorites to do so.

Should the Revolution achieve that goal, expect Gil to be at the heart of their effort.