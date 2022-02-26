Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Betting Guide: Look for the Habs to keep rolling by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canadiens +146 | Senators -178

Spread: Canadiens +1.5 (-170) | Senators -1.5 (+138)

Total: Over 6.5 (+100) | Under 6.5 (-122)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.



Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

The Montreal Canadiens are last in the NHL but are on a four-game win streak. They’re coming off a 4-0 shutout win against the Buffalo Sabres. Nick Suzuki had the game-winner, totaling two goals and an assist on the night. Suzuki leads the team in scoring with 11 goals and 22 assists.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are 26th in the NHL and are 3-5 over their past eight games. They’re coming off a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild, where Thomas Chabot had two goals and an assist. Brady Tkachuk leads the Sens in scoring with 17 goals and 20 assists.

The Canadiens are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.29 goals per game, while the Senators are 25th with 2.66. Neither team fairs much better in their end. Montreal is last in opponent scoring, allowing 3.79 goals per game, while Ottawa is 22nd with 3.16.

Against the puck line, the Canadiens are 23-29 and 12-14 on the road, while the Sens are 28-22 and 14-13 at home. One trend to watch is the under is 5-2 over the past seven meetings of the two in Ottawa.

Montreal is the hot team here, and we’re getting odds. I’ll roll with the Habs and play the under on these two basement dwellers.

The Picks: Canadiens moneyline (+146), Under 6.5 (-122)



All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.