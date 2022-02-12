Murray State Racers vs. Morehead State Eagles Betting Guide: Major Test For Ohio Valley Conference Leaders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Ohio Valley Conference is filled with talented teams and the league’s leaders Murray State will travel to take on inter-state rivals Morehead State in a big-time matchup. We’ll be taking a deep dive into the odds and see where we can find value in what will be a must-watch game.

Murray State Racers vs. Morehead State Eagles Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Murray State -150 | Morehead State +125

Spread: Murray State -2.5 (-110) | Morehead State +2.5 (-110)

Total: 132.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Murray State Racers vs. Morehead State Eagles News, Analysis, and Picks

Saturday’s meeting between Murray State and Morehead State is the classic matchup of a league favorite heading towards the top challenger’s home arena to see if the home underdog can dethrone the dominant visitors. In this case, it’s just too difficult to envision the Eagles pulling off the upset. Thursday night’s battle between league-challengers Belmont and Morehead State was a fun one that the Eagles were able to sneak away with, but most metrics realize there’s a solid gap between those teams and the Racers who are the true cream of the crop in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Sitting at 23-2, Murray State has not only won 13 straight since December 22 but has also won by double-digits in ten of those 13 victories. They aren’t playing the league close and regardless of this one being at the Johnson Arena, it’s impossible to go against the Racers lately. This is the shortest spread you will see on Murray State in the regular season and we are going to take advantage of it. Back the favorites to get it done on the road in this spot.

The Pick: Murray State -2.5 (-110)

All NCAAM basketball game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.