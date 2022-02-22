Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers Betting Guide: The Cats Are the Apex Predators by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Predators +184 | Panthers -225

Spread: Predators +1.5 (-132) | Panthers -1.5 (+108)

Total: Over 7 (+124) | Under 7 (-152)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Florida Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference and have the best home record in the league at 23-3-0. The Panthers are on a three-game win streak and have won 17 of their past 21 games. They’re coming off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks behind Aleksander Barkov’s goal and two assists. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team and is second in the league in scoring with 17 goals and 53 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators are sixth in the Western Conference and have lost four in a row. They’re coming off a 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes despite three assists from Roman Josi, who leads the team and all NHL defensemen in scoring with 13 goals and 36 assists.

The Panthers are first in NHL scoring, averaging 4.12 goals per game, while the Predators are 14th with 3.04. On defense, Nashville is 13th, allowing 2.82 goals per game, one spot ahead of Florida (14th/2.84).

Against the puck line, the Predators are 29-21 and 18-9 on the road, while the Panthers are 29-21 and 15-11 on the road. One trend to watch is Florida’s 6-0 mark in their past six games playing on one day’s rest.

Nobody should be betting against the Panthers unless we’re spotted 2.5 goals. Florida’s offense is too potent and too deep while their defense is respectable enough.

The Picks: Panthers moneyline (-225), Under 7 (-152), Anthony Duclair – Points: Over 0.5 (-124)



All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.