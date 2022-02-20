NBA All-Star: Long Shot Karl Anthony-Towns Cashes In As 3-Point Winner The Timberwolves big man was 13-to-1 to win the event by Sean T. McGuire 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl Anthony-Towns put on a show from long range Saturday night during the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and in doing so he granted bettors who place a wager on the event a considerable payout.

Anthony-Towns was 13-to-1 to win the three-point contest on DraftKings Sportsbook. It meant any bettor who placed a $10 bet earned a $140 payout.

Anthony-Towns not only had the highest prices of any other competitor in the three-point contest, but his odds to win the event were more than any other participant in any other event. He truly was the long-shot bet of all long shots.

Anthony-Towns, who scored a recored (29 points) in the final round, prompted a handful of reactions on Twitter:

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS (+1400) CASHES IT FOR BETTORS IN THE 3-POINT CONTEST😱💰 pic.twitter.com/fEey7Sx82J — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) February 20, 2022

All in all, it wasn’t a bad night’s work despite a low time period in the sports calendar.