NBA All-Star: Long Shot Karl Anthony-Towns Cashes In As 3-Point Winner
The Timberwolves big man was 13-to-1 to win the event
Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl Anthony-Towns put on a show from long range Saturday night during the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and in doing so he granted bettors who place a wager on the event a considerable payout.
Anthony-Towns was 13-to-1 to win the three-point contest on DraftKings Sportsbook. It meant any bettor who placed a $10 bet earned a $140 payout.
Anthony-Towns not only had the highest prices of any other competitor in the three-point contest, but his odds to win the event were more than any other participant in any other event. He truly was the long-shot bet of all long shots.
Anthony-Towns, who scored a recored (29 points) in the final round, prompted a handful of reactions on Twitter:
All in all, it wasn’t a bad night’s work despite a low time period in the sports calendar.