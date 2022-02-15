NBA Best Bet for Tuesday: Ride the Boston Celtics Momentum by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In what is the final week before the NBA breaks for its All-Star festivities, we’re treated to a busy Tuesday in the Association (seven games). For today’s best bet, we head over to Philadelphia for a matchup between two of the Eastern Conferences’ best, as the 76ers host the surging Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Celtics -152 | 76ers +128

Spread: Celtics -3 (-110) | 76ers +3 (-110)

Total: Over 210 (-110) | Under 210 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Celtics (+4200) | 76ers (+650)

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Celtics head into Philly winners of eight straight games and are finally looking like the team many expected prior to the regular season. During that stretch, Boston has put up 112.3 points per game with an average margin of victory of an incredible 17 points. The defense continues to be stout as well, allowing fewer than 100 points in six of those eight consecutive wins. For the season, the C’s are second in defensive efficiency and second in points allowed in the paint (41.9) – an important metric as they attempt to slow down MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

Boston’s depth has improved following the acquisition of former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White. With all the attention focused on the blockbuster deal that brought James Harden to Philadelphia, White’s arrival in Beantown flew mostly under the radar. The 27-year-old has looked right at home and is a significant upgrade over former backup point guard Dennis Schroder. Through two games with the Celts, White is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

On the other side, the Sixers will continue to be thin at the guard position as the club awaits Harden’s debut (Harden has been ruled out through the All-Star break). Philly is coming off a second straight win, 103-93 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Celtics are firing on all cylinders right now. Offensively, while indeed a small sample size, the Sixers have averaged just 101.5 PPG in the two games since the Harden trade. Things won’t get any easier tonight against Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s elite defense.

Listed as three-point road favorites, I’m inclined to lay the points and roll with Boston here tonight. The Celts are 1-2 against Philadelphia this season but it’s difficult to pass them up given how well they’ve performed of late. Boston has also been solid on the road against the number, posting a mark of 15-12-1, while the Sixers have gone a mere 11-17 against the number at home. I’ll keep riding the C’s momentum until they give me a reason not to.

Pick: Celtics -3

