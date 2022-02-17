NBA Best Bets for Thursday: Philadelphia 76ers (+6.5) in Bounce Back Spot by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s the final Best Bets before the NBA’s All-Star festivities, so let’s head into the break on a high note. Today, we travel to Wisconsin, where the Philadelphia 76ers are in a prime bounce back spot against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Total and Odds

Moneyline: 76ers +230 | Bucks -280

Spread: 76ers +6.5 (-110) | Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Total: Over 223 (-110) | Under 215 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: 76ers (+650) | Bucks (+550)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks News, Analysis and Picks

Philadelphia is coming off an embarrassing 135-87 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It was an uncharacteristic performance all-around, with the 76ers shooting a miserable 28.7 percent from the floor, while the 135 points were the most the team has allowed all season. I’m willing to chalk up the ugly showing to merely an off-night against a red-hot Celtics team. Listed as 6.5-point road underdogs, I expect a much more engaged Philly squad as the league gets set to head into the All-Star break.

Working in the Sixers’ favor is Milwaukee’s recent struggles on the defensive end of the floor. Heading into tonight’s matchup, the Bucks have allowed their opponents to score 108 or more points in six consecutive games. Philadelphia sits 15th in offensive efficiency and while fans anxiously await the debut of James Harden, the rest of the club’s offense, led by star center Joel Embiid, should be able to put points on the board.

Speaking of Embiid, he will be extra motivated in his matchup with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 27-year-old has been spectacular for Philly this season, pouring in averages of 29.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Seemingly on a mission to prove he is this year’s Most Valuable Player, Embiid should once again carry the Sixers on his back this evening.

Adding further reason for optimism is the Doc Rivers-led club is 5-0 in their last five games as road underdogs and 10-2 against the number in their last 12 following an ATS loss.

Milwaukee did manage to take the previous meeting 118-109 on November 9, but I am not going to place too much stock in a result that was so early in the season. Instead, I will take Philadelphia and the points in a game that should remain competitive throughout.

The Pick: 76ers +6.5 (-110)

