NBA Eastern Conference Champions Updated Futures Odds and Analysis: Chicago Makes a Final Push by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NBA All-Star break in the rearview mirror, we’re looking at the final stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season. As teams start to make their playoff push and solidify their rotations, a few squads in the Eastern Conference have emerged as likely contenders to make their way to the NBA Finals.

Top 10 FanDuel Sportsbook – Feb. 21, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks +270

Brooklyn Nets +270

Philadelphia 76ers +380

Miami Heat +500

Boston Celtics +1100

Chicago Bulls +1500

Cleveland Cavaliers +2300

Toronto Raptors +3900

Atlanta Hawks +4800

Charlotte Hornets +12000

Three Value Plays to Win the East

Philadelphia 76ers (Current Odds +380)

The Philadelphia 76ers appeared to have made the biggest splash at the trade deadline, sending Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn for James Harden. Currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record, the 76ers posted a spectacular 12-3 in January, the second-best record in the NBA and second-best Net Rating in the Eastern Conference only behind the Boston Celtics.

With Harden joining a 76ers rotation featuring Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia adds one of the more dynamic playmakers in the league. This season, Harden is averaging 37 minutes, 22 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists per game in 44 games as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Look for Harden to also increase the tempo of the 76ers, who currently play at a 97.2 possession per game pace and average 112.1 points per game.

With 24 games remaining, the 76ers look to have a more difficult schedule to close out the season, according to Tankathon, with several meetings against the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Phoenix Suns.

Milwaukee Bucks (Current Odds +270)

The defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks have been the odds-on favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, as they look to repeat as world champions. Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 36-24 record, Milwaukee posted a less-than-ideal 7-8 record in January with a 0.4 Net Rating while averaging 112.1 points per game and a 100.1 possession per game pace. Looking to make a solid push toward the postseason, the Bucks send Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings as part of the four-team trade which landed them Serge Ibaka. With 22 games remaining, Ibaka should slot into a rotation featuring superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Greyson Allen. Giannis is once again one of the more dominant players in the league averaging 33 minutes, 30 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists per game in 49 games this season.

According to Tankathon, the Bucks have the most difficult remaining schedule in the league, with several meetings against the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns. However, Milwaukee should also benefit from remaining games against the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Washington Wizards.

Chicago Bulls (Current Odds +1,500)

The Chicago Bulls have made a splash in the Eastern Conference this year, currently sitting in second place with a 38-21 record, going 8-8 in January. Despite losing Lonzo Ball for six-to-eight weeks because of knee surgery and Alex Caruso because of a wrist injury, Chicago has persevered, mainly because of the play of DeMar DeRozan. In his first season with the Bulls, DeRozan has appeared in 55 games averaging 36 minutes, 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game while also leading the team in usage with a 31.8 percent usage rate.

This season, Chicago is fifth in Net Rating in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks, running a primary rotation focused around DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu and veteran Javonte Green have seen an uptick in minutes with the absence of Ball and Caruso.

With 23 games remaining, the Bulls have the second-most difficult schedule in the league, according to Tankathon, with several meetings against the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.