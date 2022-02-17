NBA MVP Odds: Joel Embiid Betting Favorite Headed Into All-Star Break Embiid's consensus price is +150 by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As we approach the All-Star Break in the Association, there are plenty of candidates for NBA MVP.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid sits atop every sportsbook in America and it’s totally justified at this point in time. The former Kansas Jayhawk is averaging 29 points, 11 boards, five assists and almost two blocks a game on the fifth-place Sixers.

Embiid is as low as +135 ($100 wins ($135) and as high as +175 in the market.

“He’s literally doing everything on the floor for Philly,” one professional bettor told NESN. “Just an unreal talent. He can guard the other team’s best player, grab the rebound, bring the ball up the floor and either score or facilitate — all in the same sequence. He’s a unicorn in this game on a team that should only get better with the addition of James Harden.”

NBA MVP odds at Caesars Sportsbook

Joel Embiid +150 ($100 wins $150)

Nikola Jokic +350

Giannis Antetokounmpo +350

Stephen Curry +1000

Ja Morant +1200

Devin Booker +2500

Chris Paul +2500

DeMar DeRozan +3000

Luka Doncic +4000

Kevin Durant +6000 ($100 wins $6,000)

Embiid is far from a shoo-in, though, as there are several betting candidates that could realistically bring home the hardware.

Denver Nuggets center and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leads the league with 15 triple-doubles, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has better individual numbers than Embiid and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry has captained his club to a 42-17 start.

The Warriors and Phoenix Suns are co-favored at the Westgate SuperBook to win the title.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant — who was +3500 in late October — fits the Derrick Rose model to a “T” as a rising young star on a team that wasn’t expected to finish near the top of its conference. If the Grizz keep winning ball games, it’ll be tough for voters to not fall for the 22-year-old Morant.

My NBA MVP money would be on Chicago Bulls scoring phenom DeMar DeRozan at 30/1. The offseason acquisition has transformed the Bulls from pretenders to contenders and he’s averaging 38.7 points on 61% shooting over his last six games. DeRozan also leads the league in fourth-quarter scoring, something no Bull has done since that Michael Jordan fella.

And imagine what DeRozan’s price will be in six weeks if the Bulls are still fighting for first place.