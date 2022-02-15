NBA Odds: 76ers’ Title Prices Big Winner Of James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade Philadelphia went from 14-to-1 to 7-to-1 upon landing Harden by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The biggest blockbuster at the NBA trade deadline saw a previously-miserable Ben Simmons land with the Brooklyn Nets all while All-NBA guard James Harden essentially forced his way to a third team in three seasons — the Philadelphia 76ers.

It led most onlookers to think, and for good reason, how the mega deal completely could shift the Eastern Conference. There were wide-ranging opinions on who won and lost the deal given the short-term and long-term complexities, but given the fact Simmons hasn’t played a game this season, it’s hard to think Philadelphia trading present-day assets Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for Harden is a loss for the 2021-22 edition of the 76ers.

Oddsmakers seem to believe the 76ers made out quite well with the transaction, too. Well, at least when it comes to the present-day group as that’s all they’re concerned with.

Perhaps best depicting that is the fact Philadelphia had its odds slashed upon trading for Harden. The Sixers, who were 14-to-1 to win the 2022 NBA Finals before the trade, jumped to +750 immediately following the trade and now have moved again slightly to 7-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s a massive step given that Philly was 22-to-1 at the beginning of January.

It’s worthy to note that immediately following Thursday’s transaction, at SuperBook Nevada, the 76ers moved from 14-to-1 all to way to 6-to-1 while the Nets jumped from 6-to-1 to 10-to-1.

Brooklyn, however, is back to the top of the betting boards a few days later at DraftKings. The Nets, despite the availability of Kyrie Irving in question, still have the best prices to win the NBA championship at 4-to-1. The Nets’ edge on the rest of the competition took a bit of a hit, however, as the Phoenix Suns (+425) and Golden State Warriors (+450) are right behind with the Milwaukee Bucks (+700) tied with the 76ers.

Additionally, the Nets now are 2-to-1 to win the Eastern Conference with a slight edge on the Bucks (+320) and 76ers (+330).