NBA Odds: Bettors Continue To Take Notice Of Profitable DeMar DeRozan DeRozan has hit the Over on his point prop in 11 straight games by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is putting together arguably the best season of his 13-year career and it seems bettors are start taking notice.

DeRozan, an NBA All-Star who almost certainly will receive NBA MVP votes at season’s end, is averaging a career-best 28.3 points on 51.7% from the field and a career-high 36.5% from long range.

But DeRozan’s statistical successes are not limited to just that. The 32-year-old wing now has cashed in on the Over for his point propositional bet in 11 straight contests, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Entering Saturday’s slate of games, it was the most-bet NBA player prop.

Folks, he’s done it again 💰 https://t.co/c6hwkJrzd5 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 27, 2022

DeRozan and the Bulls return to action against the Miami Heat on Monday. DeRozan’s point total is set at over/under 29.5 (the same as Saturday), a number he’s eclipsed in each of the last 10 games. Monday’s price (-115) is a bit enticing, too, given that the juice is closer to even money than it was Saturday (-140).

DeRozan has averaged 36.1 points during his 11-game Over streak with a pair of 40-plus point nights.