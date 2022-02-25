New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks Betting Guide: Expect a High-Scoring Game at the United Center by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Devils +102 | Blackhawks -122

Spread: Devils +1.5 (-245) | Blackhawks -1.5 (+194)

Total: 6.5 Over +104 | Under -130

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks News, Analysis, and Picks

The New Jersey Devils will be competing on the second night of a back-to-back when they travel to take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The Devils have seen an upwards trend in their production metrics over their recent sample, resulting in increased scoring. That, along with questionable goaltending, should help this contest climb over the total.

Offensively, the Devils are surging right now. New Jersey has scored three or more goals in four of their past five, averaging 5.0 goals per game over that stretch. The Devils have the production metrics to backup sustained output, as they’ve attempted 11 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of their past six, going north of 10 quality chances across all strengths in five of six. Shots and scoring chances have also been more abundant, with the Devils directing at least 30 shots on net and 28 or more scoring chances in four of six.

Those metrics could sink a Hawks team that has allowed five or more goals in three of their past five. Goaltending has been an issue for both teams, as the Hawks have the sixth-worst save percentage in the NHL, with New Jersey further down the leaderboard, posting the second-worst save percentage as a team. Jon Gillies contributes to those woes, thanks to his 89.3% save percentage this season. Gillies has been even worse over his recent sample, posting a below-average save percentage in three of his past five.

The Devils have gone over in four of their past five and six of eight, while the Hawks have gone over the total in two of their past three. We like those trends to continue at the United Center and for this one to make it over 6.5 goals.

The Picks: Over 6.5 +104

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.