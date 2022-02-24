New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Guide: Overtime Could Be Required at the PPG Paints Arena by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Devils +235 | Penguins -295

Spread: Devils +1.5 (+102) | Penguins -1.5 (-124)

Total: 6.5 Over -108 | Under -114

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins News, Analysis, and Picks

This season hasn’t gone to plan for the New Jersey Devils. After years of acquiring young talented players through the draft and making several key acquisitions in the free-agent market, the Devils were expected to be more competitive than they are. Although the outcomes haven’t gone in their favor recently, they have good underlying metrics indicating that more favorable results are on the horizon. We’re expecting that to buoy them against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

The Devils are in the league’s top half in expected goals-for rating, establishing the 13th-ranked percentage through 50 games. However, New Jersey has a much worse 28th-ranked points percentage and the worst PDO in the league. That’s been evident over their recent sample, as the Devils have outplayed four of their past five opponents but have only two wins to show for it. The difference between the NJ’s on-ice metrics and outcomes suggests that they are progression candidates over their coming games.

Pittsburgh has been one of the best teams at five-on-five this season, ranking among the elite teams in the NHL. Still, we’ve seen some cracks in their metrics over their recent sample, as they’ve been outplayed in four of their past 10 games. Part of that downturn in their metrics relates to less reliable defensive zone coverage. Opponents have attempted 10 or more high-danger chances in six of 10 games, resulting in more goals against.

New Jersey has improved their offensive metrics while the Penguins are allowing more chances against them. We’re expecting that to pay off for the Devils as they find a way back into the win column against their division rivals. We wouldn’t be surprised if it takes overtime or a shootout to get things done.

The Picks: Devils +235, 60-minute tie +400

